Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 17,471 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $84,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.90. The stock had a trading volume of 619,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $156.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

