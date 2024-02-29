Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803,987 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $69,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 320,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

