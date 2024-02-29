iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.75. 812,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.19. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

