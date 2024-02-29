CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CGG Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 7,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CGG has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.99.

About CGG

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

