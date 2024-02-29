CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CGG Stock Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 7,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CGG has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $0.99.
About CGG
