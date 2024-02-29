Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Drops By 75.2%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,085,900 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the January 31st total of 8,408,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,859.0 days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

BPCGF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

