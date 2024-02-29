Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

CFWFF remained flat at $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

