The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

