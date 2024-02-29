The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.
About The Berkeley Group
