Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Commercial National Financial stock remained flat at $9.15 during trading hours on Thursday. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

About Commercial National Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

