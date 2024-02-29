Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Commercial National Financial Stock Performance
Commercial National Financial stock remained flat at $9.15 during trading hours on Thursday. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.
Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.
Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend
About Commercial National Financial
Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commercial National Financial
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.