Short Interest in China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Expands By 100.0%

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance
Shares of CARCY stock remained flat at $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 922. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.21. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About China Resources Building Materials Technology
