BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS BHKLY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 6,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $69.90.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

