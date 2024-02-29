BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BOC Hong Kong Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS BHKLY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 6,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $69.90.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
