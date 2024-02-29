Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BKRIY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,690. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

