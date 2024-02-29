Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.96. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

