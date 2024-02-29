Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of BKHYY stock remained flat at $45.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.