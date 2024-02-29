Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of BKHYY stock remained flat at $45.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

