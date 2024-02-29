Barclays Lowers BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,520

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,610 ($33.11) to GBX 2,520 ($31.96) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($33.11) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.90) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.63) to GBX 2,660 ($33.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,334.29 ($29.61).
BHP Group Stock Up 1.4 %
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
