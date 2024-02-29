St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.11) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,276.43 ($16.19).

LON:STJ traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 502.40 ($6.37). 3,534,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,311. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 646.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 713.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 410.40 ($5.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,301.50 ($16.51).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

