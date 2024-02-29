Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 219 ($2.78) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 188 ($2.38). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.83 ($2.43).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLG

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Shares of DLG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 201.20 ($2.55). 3,430,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.60. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 210.60 ($2.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,237.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.