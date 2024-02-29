Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 219 ($2.78) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 188 ($2.38). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.17) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.83 ($2.43).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLG
Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.