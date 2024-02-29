Trent Spry Sells 2,648,342 Shares of Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Stock

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Get Free Report) insider Trent Spry sold 2,648,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$29,131.76 ($19,040.37).
Blue Star Helium Stock Performance
About Blue Star Helium
Blue Star Helium Limited engages in helium exploration, development, and production business in North America. The company was formerly known as Big Star Energy Limited and changed its name to Blue Star Helium Limited in April 2020. Blue Star Helium Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.
