Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Schrödinger updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDGR traded down $5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,555. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,271,000 after buying an additional 4,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,567,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 885,190 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,994,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 803,310 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

