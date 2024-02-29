Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Strategic Education Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $12.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,840. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRA

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after buying an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.