Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.54, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

