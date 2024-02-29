Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $625.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.
Chemed Stock Performance
CHE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $630.42. 16,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,381. Chemed has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $649.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.46.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Chemed
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Chemed by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.