Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $625.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

CHE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $630.42. 16,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,381. Chemed has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $649.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.63% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Chemed by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

