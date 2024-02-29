First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.16

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.16 and last traded at $83.87, with a volume of 26118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,919,000 after buying an additional 152,109 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

