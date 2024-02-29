First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.16

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.16 and last traded at $83.87, with a volume of 26118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
