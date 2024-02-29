Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.28

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 195938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Bruker Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

