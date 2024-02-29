Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

