R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at KeyCorp

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. 1,622,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,562. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 98,503 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 248,694 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $105,757,000 after purchasing an additional 229,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 788,499 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 226,997 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 552,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 276,174 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

