Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SILK. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 955,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The company has a market cap of $697.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

