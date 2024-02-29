CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $50.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE CAVA traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,487. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.