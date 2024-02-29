Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of ESTA traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.33. 689,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.62%. Establishment Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Establishment Labs

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,794,571.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.