Bamco Inc. NY Sells 2,110,236 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110,236 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.27% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

