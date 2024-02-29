Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 68,648 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.49% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $37,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 829,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,566 shares of company stock valued at $16,877,615. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SKX stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.