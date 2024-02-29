Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 201,488 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 178.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,488 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $40,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after buying an additional 239,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $543,026,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $161.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.