Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $36.78 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 571,225 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,567,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $62.59 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $204.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

