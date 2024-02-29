Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406,413 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $47,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valvoline

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.