Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.22% of Garmin worth $44,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $137.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $139.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $1,413,944. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

