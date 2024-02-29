Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $50.88 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,707 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $50,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $83.43. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

