Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 532,158 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 532,158 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.67% of FMC worth $55,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 521,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $129.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.