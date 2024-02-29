Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 7,458 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 647,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 815.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 326,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290,682 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,706 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 60,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE FCX opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

