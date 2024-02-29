Synovus Financial Corp Sells 252 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $335.13 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $347.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.19. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.