Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

