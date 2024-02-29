Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 4,321 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 125,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IYE opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

