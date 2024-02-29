Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

