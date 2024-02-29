Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

