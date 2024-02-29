Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $673.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $607.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $687.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

