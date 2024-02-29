Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $85.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.78. 115,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.03. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 2.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 5.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

