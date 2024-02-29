TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 14,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. TTEC has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $843.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TTEC by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,409,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

