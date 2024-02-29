Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $96.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.95. 145,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,799. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $24,446,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

