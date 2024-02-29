Truist Financial Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $210.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.79.

Shares of SNOW traded down $44.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.49. 19,164,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.95. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

