Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. 52,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. Holley has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,150,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Holley by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

