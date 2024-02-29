DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.37.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 2,731,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,236. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

