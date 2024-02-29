Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $19.24 on Thursday, hitting $106.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,256,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,292. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.